County to host educational event for National Indigenous History Month

June 1, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin is commemorating National Indigenous History Month, recognized annually throughout June, with a public engagement event.

The educational public event, called ‘A Silenced History – What We Weren’t Taught in School’, will be held on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Monora Park Pavilion.

“Dufferin County is dedicated to undertaking meaningful action that moves us towards greater accountability and achieving Truth and Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and their nations. This includes providing educational opportunities about the history of Indigenous People in Canada,” said Wade Mills, Warden of Dufferin County.

Led by Dr. Pamela Palmater, a Mi’kmaw lawyer, professor, author, and social justice activist from Ugpi’ganjig (Eel River Bar First Nation), the event will focus on learning, inspiration and change through meaningful and thought-provoking conversation.

Dr. Palmater will deliver a 45-minute keynote presentation addressing the historical and contemporary harm endured by Indigenous peoples and providing attendees with actionable steps toward a decolonial future. Ashunyung will perform the opening ceremony song.

“Dufferin County is prioritizing our reconciliatory efforts and is dedicated to taking meaningful action towards decolonization and creating change. Much of what we have learned about Indigenous history has failed to focus on the persistent and deliberate human and Indigenous rights violations and abuses that continue to be perpetuated against these communities,” said Rohan Thompson, director of people and equity for Dufferin County.

“Indigenous History Month provides an important opportunity to meaningfully reflect as we work to forge a path toward a decolonial future. Through thought-provoking conversation with Dr. Pamela Palmater, we hope our community is inspired to create change,” he added.

Dr. Palmater currently holds the position of professor and chair in Indigenous Governance at Toronto Metropolitan University. She has four university degrees, including a Doctorate in Law from Dalhousie University specializing in Indigenous law.

Dr. Palmater was also one of the spokespeople and public educators fora the Idle No More movement and advocates alongside other movements focusing on social justice and human rights. She is frequently called as a legal expert before Parliament, Senate, and United Nations committees dealing with laws and policies impacting Indigenous peoples.

‘A Silenced History – What We Weren’t Taught in School’ will be held on June 20.

Registration is required for the event. Those interested in attending can register through the link: eventbrite.ca/e/a-silenced-history-what-we-werent-taught-in-school-tickets-635515573187.

