Variety Show coming to Centre Dufferin

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne residents will have the chance to see some of the community’s local talents perform with an upcoming variety show.

Primrose United Church will host a variety show called “Kaleidoscope of Talent’ on June 9 at 7 p.m. at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS).

“We’re really trying to reach out to the community and do things that pull people together,” said Gail Brown, an organizer for the event. “This is just another way of bringing the to community together for a fun night and to support and promote our local talent.”

The variety show will feature a number of local talents, including Sandy Harron, Josh Oatman, CDDHS grade 11/12 rock band The Matlockes, Turn It Out Dance Studio dancers, a young pianist, a flutist, Murray and Ruth Irwin, Susan Book and more.

“There’s going to be a variety of local talents and because it’s such a wide range everyone should enjoy it; whether they’re young or old. It’s something that you could bring a friend or family member and it’s going to put a smile on your face, no matter what you see,” said Brown.

The funds raised through the variety show event will go towards a number of the local church’s initiatives, including donations to the local food bank.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 and can be purchased in-person at Caravaggio IDA or through email at primeroseuc@gamil.com or by calling 519-216-8034. Tickets are also available for purchase from any Primrose UC member.

