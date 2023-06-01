Slow start for the Mansfield Cubs baseball season

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs are still looking for a win after being on the diamond six times this season.

The Cubs hosted the Barry Baycats on the diamond in Mansfield on Thursday, May 25, with perfect weather for a ball game.

Dylan Brown started on the mound for the Cubs.

Mansfield was down by four runs after a successful Barrie inning in the third.

The Cubs got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when Dylan Brown got on base with a shallow hit to the field, then stole second base. That was followed by an RBI from Liam Brown to bring in the first Cubs run of the night.

Cubs’ right fielder, Cam Green, had a nice running catch in the sixth for an out.

The Baycats were leading 5-1 when a home run over the left field fence brought in a single run.

The seventh inning was a big one for the Cubs.

They got two men on base when Ben Nicholson hit a single, followed up by a massive hit to the left field fence by Dylan Brown.

Aiden Coutts brought in two Cubs runs with a big hit to left field that was stopped by the fence.

A third Cubs run was recorded when Laim Brown hit for an RBI, making it a 5-4 game.

The Cubs finished with a single from Braden Doiron that advanced a man to third base, but they couldn’t finish and had to settle for a loss.

On Saturday, May 27, the Cubs travelled to Orangeville to take on the Bengals.

The Cubs had a good third inning bringing in three runs.

A huge fourth inning for Orangeville brought in eight runs and pretty much ended the game.

The Cubs are 0 – 6 for the season.

They will be back at their home diamond in Mansfield on Thursday, June 8, to take on the Georgina Bulldogs.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

