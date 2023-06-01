Centre Dufferin District High School athletes perform well at CWOSSA

June 1, 2023

Written By Brian Lockhart

Track and field athletes from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) attended the Centre Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) competition last week and achieved good results.

CWOSSA was held on May 24–25 at Pauline Johnson Collegiate & Vocational School in Brantford.

The CDDHS athletes earned the right to attend CWOSSA after competing in a District competition in Guelph.

The top six athletes and relay teams in each CWOSSA event will qualify for the OFSAA West Regionals in Cambridge.

In the CWOSSA competition, the following CDDHS athletes came out on top:

• Callista Daly came out on top, winning the women’s senior high jump clearing the bar at 1.54m. Callista also finished 7th in the women’s senior triple jump with a distance of 10.17m.

• Cassie Gansekoele placed second in women’s junior discus with a distance of 24.51m. Cassie also competed in women’s junior shot put, finishing 16th with a toss of 6.68m.

• Luca Foladore finished second in men’s junior javelin with a distance of 44.11m.

• Chelsea Thalenhorst finished 3rd in women’s novice 3000m with a time of 12:26:80. Chelseas also finished 7th in women’s 1500m novice with a time of 5:35:91 and 8th in woman’s novice 800m with a time of 2:39:63.

• Gabrielle Daly finished 3rd in women’s junior 3000m with a time of 11:49:44. Gabrielle also finished 6th in women’s 2000m steeplechase with a time of 8:08:14.

• Tahlia Henry finished 16th in women’s junior long jump with a distance of 3:93m.

• Trinity Newhook finished 4th in women’s junior javelin with a distance of 25:40m. Trinity also finished 10th with women’s junior discus with a distance of 17.74m and 17th in women’s junior triple jump with a distance of 7.42m.

• Mya Roberts finished 5th in the women’s senior high jump with a height of 1.40m. May also finished 13th in women’s senior triple jump with a distance of 9.20m.

• Jovi Batenchuk finished 13th place in the women’s senior long jump with a distance of 4.06m.

• Thomas Aiden finished 3rd in men’s 200m dash with a time of 24.17

Ewan Wratten finished 12th in men’s 3000m novice with a time of 11:00.18. Ewan also finished 17th

in men’s 1500m novice with a time of 5:05:90.

• Shawn Henry finished 6th in men’s 200m dash with a time of 23:49 and placed 7th in men’s senior 100m dash with a time of 11:65.

These athletes have qualified to compete at the OFSAA West Regional competition at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge on June 2 – 3.

