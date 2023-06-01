Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin District High School athletes perform well at CWOSSA

June 1, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Track and field athletes from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) attended the Centre Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) competition last week and achieved good results.

CWOSSA was held on May 24–25 at Pauline Johnson Collegiate & Vocational School in Brantford.

The CDDHS athletes earned the right to attend CWOSSA after competing in a District competition in Guelph.

The top six athletes and relay teams in each CWOSSA event will qualify for the OFSAA West Regionals in Cambridge.

In the CWOSSA competition, the following CDDHS athletes came out on top:

• Callista Daly came out on top, winning the women’s senior high jump clearing the bar at 1.54m. Callista also finished 7th in the women’s senior triple jump with a distance of 10.17m.

• Cassie Gansekoele placed second in women’s junior discus with a distance of 24.51m. Cassie also competed in women’s junior shot put, finishing 16th with a toss of 6.68m.

• Luca Foladore finished second in men’s junior javelin with a distance of 44.11m.

• Chelsea Thalenhorst finished 3rd in women’s novice 3000m with a time of 12:26:80. Chelseas also finished 7th in women’s 1500m novice with a time of 5:35:91 and 8th in woman’s novice 800m with a time of 2:39:63.

• Gabrielle Daly finished 3rd in women’s junior 3000m with a time of 11:49:44. Gabrielle also finished 6th in women’s 2000m steeplechase with a time of 8:08:14.

• Tahlia Henry finished 16th in women’s junior long jump with a distance of 3:93m.

• Trinity Newhook finished 4th in women’s junior javelin with a distance of 25:40m. Trinity also finished 10th with women’s junior discus with a distance of 17.74m and 17th in women’s junior triple jump with a distance of 7.42m.

• Mya Roberts finished 5th in the women’s senior high jump with a height of 1.40m. May also finished 13th in women’s senior triple jump with a distance of 9.20m.

• Jovi Batenchuk finished 13th place in the women’s senior long jump with a distance of 4.06m.

• Thomas Aiden finished 3rd in men’s 200m dash with a time of 24.17

Ewan Wratten finished 12th in men’s 3000m novice with a time of 11:00.18. Ewan also finished 17th

in men’s 1500m novice with a time of 5:05:90.

• Shawn Henry finished 6th in men’s 200m dash with a time of 23:49 and placed 7th in men’s senior 100m dash with a time of 11:65.

These athletes have qualified to compete at the OFSAA West Regional competition at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge on June 2 – 3.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘The Market on Mill Street’ returning to Orangeville Blues and Jazz

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Hometown Market is bringing a pop-up event known as The Market on Mill Street back to ...

Construction commences at Shelburne Splash Pad

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is one step closure to having a new outdoor recreation sport for families ...

Shelburne to install rainbow crosswalk for Pride Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will have one of its crosswalks adorned with a rainbow of colour in ...

Summer event series coming to Jack Downing Park, featuring live music, entertainment, and local vendors

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will kick off summer weekends with a fun new park event for residents ...

Community donates over $20,000 and new roof to family battling brain cancer

Written By Sam Odrowski The community has rallied together to support a father of three young children in Grand Valley, recently diagnosed with late-stage brain ...

Concert honouring Gordon Lightfoot coming to Fiddle Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The songs of legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot have been heard across the country for more than ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Dufferin OPP charge man with trafficking meth following traffic stop

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Orangeville. Officers with ...

Family Transition Place raising awareness for Sexual Violence Prevention Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is working to educate the community on sexual violence as they raise awareness ...

Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery revitalization pilot project underway

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support