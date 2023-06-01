Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Gladiators dominate house league cricket early in season

June 1, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Week two of SCC House League 2023 brought Shelburne Knights face-to-face with Shelburne Samurais at KTH Park on Saturday, May 27.

The Knights won the toss and decided to bat first.

According to Knights captain Sagar Arora, the weather was beautiful to bat first, and the dry pitch would help them make it a high-scoring game.

The Knights put 149 runs on the board in 25 overs. The Samurais came for the attack, but Sagar Arora and Shubam Begda controlled the innings by scoring 30 runs each.

When the Samurais came to bat, Anang Ramawat gave them a good start by scoring 24 runs, including five boundaries, but they lost some early wickets thanks to the Knights youth bowler Mohammad Raza, who took three crucial wickets and kept Samurais on a backfoot.

Mohammad Abdul Rashid tried to keep the Samurais alive by scoring 37 runs but failed to maintain the momentum.

The Knights won by 42 runs. Sagar Arora played a captain’s inning and was awarded the man of the match.

On Sunday, May 28, the Shelburne Warriors challenged the Shelburne Gladiators.

The Warriors won the toss and decided to bat first.

Warriors captain Samir Patel said the KTH pitch does wonders for the team that bats first, hence his decision after winning the toss.

After a solid opening partnership, the Warriors started losing quick wickets.

Garry Gill tried to give stability to the middle order by scoring 25 runs with the help of debut youth Shehryar Mohammad who defended his wicket, but it was Parminder Sanghera who elevated the Warriors’ total to 133 runs by scoring 23 runs off just 10 balls.

Shivam Kumar took three crucial wickets.

When the Gladiators came to bat, they lost two crucial wickets in the first three overs.

Things were looking promising for the Warriors, but the partnership between Samit Deewan (30 runs) and Deepak Bhamra (28 runs) changed the course of the game.

After losing quick wickets again, it was Shamsher Singh who secured the win for the Gladiators by scoring 27 runs off just 12 balls with only the last wicket standing.

The Gladiators won by one wicket, and Shamsher Singh was awarded the man of the match.

With this win, the Gladiators are dominating the league with two consecutive wins.



         

