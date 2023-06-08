Bioped Footcare holding shoe drive collection – Soles4Souls

June 8, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Have you found yourself ready to get rid of some old pairs of shoes and are now looking for a place to take them rather than throw them in the garbage?

BioPed Footcare Orangeville will hold a shoe drive collection supporting Soles4Souls during their upcoming customer appreciation event on June 10.

Their goal is to collect 2,000 pairs of shoes for Soles4Souls.

“We really wanted to be able to give back and say thank you to everybody who has supported us. We thought what better way than to also try and collect as many shoes as we can for Soles4Souls, whom we do collect shoes for regularly all year round in our clinic,” said Julie Thibeault, manager of BioPed Footcare Orangeville.

BioPed Footcare and Orthotics opened in Orangeville as a foot and lower limb clinic at the end of February 2020. Recently, the clinic began a partnership with Soles4Souls, a not-for-profit organization that turns used shoes into opportunities around the world by keeping them from going to waste, providing disaster relief, and economic opportunities.

“It made a lot of sense that we would have a partnership with a charity that collects gently used shoes and that people could donate their shoes as they buy news ones,” explained Thibeault.

According to Soles4Souls, over 390,000 pairs of shoes have gone toward disaster relief.

The local foot and lower limb clinic previously did a shoe fundraiser with Glenbrook Elementary School in Shelburne that was held during the final week of March. Over the five-day fundraiser, the elementary school collected over 900 pairs of shoes to donate to Soles4Souls.

“There was an absolute mountain of used shoes in garbage bags. It was a really incredible response from the school and all the families,” said Thibeault.

Speaking with the Free Press, Thibeault noted the need for proper footwear in all different types of activities and the importance of being proactive in care.

“Footwear is so important. I think everybody takes their feet a bit for granted, we don’t really realize how much we use them, or house much we need them until we maybe start having pain or issues with our feet,” said Thibeault. “Really, from the minute you get up in the morning, you are relying on your feet to take you everywhere you go, and so what we put on our feet is equally important.”

BioPed Footcare Orangeville is looking to collect footwear for all ages, including running shoes, winter boots, slippers, baby and infant shoes, sandals, and dress shoes.

“We just ask that they do be gently used,” said Thibeault.

The clinic’s goal is to collect 5,000 pairs of shoes by the end of the summer, and so far, they’ve been able to collect 1,500.

Pairs of shoes can be dropped off at BioPed Footcare, located at 88 First Street in Orangeville. BioPed Footcare Orangeville will be hosting its Customer Appreciation Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10.

Readers Comments (0)