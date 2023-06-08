Collision between scooter and concrete truck leaves youth severely injured

June 8, 2023

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition following a serious collision involving a concrete truck and scooter in Melancthon.

Dufferin OPP responded to a call shortly after 3:30 p.m. on May 31 for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a concrete truck and a pedestrian riding a battery-operated standing scooter on Hwy. 89 and 4th Line in Melancthon.

As a result of the collision, the 15-year-old driver of the scooter was transported by air ambulance to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Hwy. 89 was closed between Owen Sound Steet and County Road 12 for approximately six hours.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate.

Police said the investigation is continuing and have asked anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

