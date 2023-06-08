Mansfield Seniors Cubs having slow start to season

After eight games into the 2023 season, the Mansfield Cubs are still working to tip their record to the positive side.

The Senior Cubs took another loss to the Barrie Angels when they went north on Friday, June 2, for an evening game.

Mansfield has played well and had some close games; they just haven’t been scoring enough to win every game.

They had an outstanding game again the Orillia Majors on May 14, picking up a 9-1 win and a solid outing against the Clarksburg Blues on May 24 for a 6-9 win.

On the field, the club has shown some significant improvement over last year, especially on defence.

There are still 13 games on the schedule, so there is plenty of time to start chalking up some wins.

The Cubs are currently in the number nine spot in the 12-team senior division of the North Dufferin Baseball League.

The Bolton Brewers are leading the pack with first place, followed by the Ivy Rangers, Barrie Angels, and the Creemore Padres.

The Senior Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, June 11, for a doubleheader against the Midland Mariners.

Game times are 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In the Junior Division of the NDBL, the Mansfield Junior Cubs are winless after seven games.

They had one tie when they played an even 7-7 game against the Innisfil Cardinals on May 24.

In their last game on May 28, the Cubs took a 9-7 loss to the Barrie Baycats.

There are 11 games left on the Cubs’ schedule, so they will have to put out a big effort to get some wins to secure a playoff berth.

In the Junior standings, the Orillia Royals are in first place, going undefeated after seven games.

The Creemore Padres are in the number two spot, followed by the Innisfil Cardinals and the Barrie Baycats.

The Junior Cubs’ next game is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, against the Georgina Bulldogs.

This is a Mansfield home game, with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.

