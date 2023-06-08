Current & Past Articles » Sports

Warriors win over Samurais in weekend cricket action

June 8, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Week three of the Shelburne Cricket Club’s house league pitted the Shelburne Warriors against the Shelburne Samurais.

Winning the toss, the Samurais opted to bat first but were up against a resilient Warriors bowling attack.

Nadeem Mohammad had three crucial wickets, limiting the Samurais’ scoring opportunities.

Despite Ankush Verma with 12 runs and Amjaid Hussain with 15 runs, the Samurais could only manage a total of 11 runs.

The Warriors opened with Ahsen Siddiqui unleashing a flurry of boundaries from the first ball.

Siddiqui’s effort propelled him to a half-century in just 29 balls – the fastest this season.

Supported by captain Samir Patel (34 runs), Siddiqui guided the Warriors to victory in just 13 overs.

In the second game of the weekend, the Shelburne Knights faced the Shelburne Gladiators.

Winning the toss, the Gladiators decided to bat first.

Although losing wickets at regular intervals, their innings had stability through Weylin Kapp’s 38 runs and Fawzan Nagal’s 24 runs.

The Gladiators set a challenging target of 146 runs.

The Knight’s chase began on a shaky start, losing quick wickets.

Suresh Sudhakaran (18 runs) and Unike Patel (27 runs) steadied the innings, but it was captain Sagar Arora’s effort that secured a victory.

Arora’s blazing knock of 45 runs off 26 balls gave the Knights a win with just two wickets in hand.



         

Categories

