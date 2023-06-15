Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin County approves 2023-2026 Strategic Plan

June 15, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County Council has officially approved their strategic plan for the next four years. 

The County’s 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, which was developed in collaboration with the community, council, and staff, focuses on a vision of making Dufferin “a community that grows together and will look at ways to make the community a great place to live, do business, and visit.”

The Strategic Plan will act as a roadmap to help guide plans for the future, including forming the foundation of operational plans, annual budget, recommendations to the council, and day-to-day decision-making. 

“The plan is ambitious, and aims to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing all communities and organizations, including the impacts of climate change, housing affordability, community safety, employee well-being, and racism and discrimination,” said Wade Mills, Warden of Dufferin County. “It is our great privilege to serve the community of Dufferin County. Through collaboration with community members, partner organizations and agencies, businesses, and others, we will build on the work we have done and continue to chart a path to a sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future in Dufferin County.” 

There are five priority areas under the Strategic Plan, and each priority area has corresponding goals: 

• Climate and Environment: a focus on establishing the County as a leader in climate action as well as enhancing and conserving Dufferin’s natural environment 

• Community: increase affordable and attainable housing options, support community well-being and safety through collaboration and partnerships, and explore opportunities to improve access to healthcare services

• Economy: advance County-wide economic and workforce development and improve broadband and cellular connectivity

• Governance: Identify opportunities to improve governance and service delivery while improving the County’s internal and external communications 

• Equity: Align programs, services, and infrastructure with changing community needs, and ensure that the County is an inclusive, equitable and supportive Employer of Choice

“The Plan reflects our shared vision, mission and values and outlines our key priority areas, goals and initiatives for the next four years and beyond,” said Sonya Pritchard, chief administrative officer for Dufferin County. 

The County of Dufferin will also apply climate and equity lenses across the entire administration. The climate and equity lenses will be embedded into decision-making and how the County delivers services relied on every day by the community. 

Progress and performance of the strategic plan will be reported to staff, County Council, and the public. 

The 2023 to 2026 Dufferin County Strategic Plan can be read online at www.dufferincounty.ca.



         

