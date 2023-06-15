Shelburne Family Chiropractic and Wellness Centre to mark 5-year anniversary in the community, big plans for the future

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne Family Chiropractic and Wellness Centre will mark a significant milestone as they celebrate the clinic’s 5th anniversary.

“It’s a pretty surreal feeling that something we created five years ago, just myself and my wife, has grown so fast and that we’re able to celebrate five years of taking care of the community,” said Dr. Richard Magder, chiropractor and owner of the clinic.

Shelburne Family Chiropractic and Wellness Centre, located at 310 Main St. E in Shelburne, is owned and operated by local chiropractor Dr. Richard Magder and his wife, Alexandra Georgie.

Having seen his own fair share of chiropractors at a young age to help with various sports injuries, Dr. Magder always floated the idea of pursuing a career as a chiropractor.

After earning an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Business at York University, Dr. Magder returned to school at the age of 26 to study Psychology and Science at the University of Western Ontario. Following his undergraduate education, he completed his Doctorate of Chiropractic at Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, receiving the Judy Ladell Award as class valedictorian.

“Truthfully, I never believed that I was smart enough and able to obtain the goals that I set out for myself. As I got older, I realized this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I wanted to be able to help people, take care of people, and be there to inspire them to live a healthier lifestyle,” he explained.

Since opening the clinic five years ago, Shelburne Family Chiropractic has evolved in the number of services available to the community. Some of the current services include chiropractic, acupuncture, massage therapy, naturopathic doctor, cupping therapy, manual osteopathy, mental health counselling, and pregnancy care.

Shelburne Family Chiropractic has also grown to employ 25 staff members.

“Not only are we helping patients, but we’re contributing positively to the economy here in Shelburne by creating jobs,” said Georgie.

While helping members of the community clinically is a part of their day-to-day job, Shelburne Family Chiropractic has also been heavily involved with various initiatives within the Town, such as fundraising for the food bank and splash pad as well as starting their own initiative – Shoes4Shelburne.

“We’ve always felt strongly that when you do business in your community, because people are supporting you, you should be supporting the community as well,” said Georgie. “It all links in to the health of the community. We are a health and wellness clinic; we know healthy communities are built upon involvement and giving back.”

Having hit its five-year anniversary goals, the local health and wellness clinic is now looking ahead. Future endeavours may include expanding the clinic space, expanding to other communities, and incorporating technology into patient care.

Shelburne Family Chiropractic will celebrate its five-year milestone with an anniversary party at the local curling club on June 16, which they have sold 250 tickets for so far. The wellness centre will also be collecting food items for the Shelburne Food Bank as a way to give back to the community.

