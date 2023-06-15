Recipients announced for Dufferin County’s 2023 Bill Hill Scholarships

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Six local students have been awarded a scholarship for post-secondary education from the County of Dufferin.

Dufferin County Council announced and honoured the six recipients of the 2023 Bill Hill Scholarship during their meeting on June 8.

“As one of the members on the selection committee, I can attest to the fact that it was a difficult decision. A large number of applications were received for most categories, which certainly was encouraging, and based upon the level of talent that we saw reflected through those applications I think it’s safe to say that Dufferin County is certainly producing some highly skilled and accomplished young people,” said Warden Wade Mills. “Congratulations to everybody and in particular congratulations to the six successful recipients, and all the best on your future endeavors.”

The scholarship program was introduced by the County of Dufferin in 2015 and recognizes students who pursue post-secondary education and training in the areas of science and technology, business and social sciences, agriculture and environment studies, arts, and skilled trades. Two scholarships also recognized students who identify as Black, Indigenous, First Nations, Metis, Inuit, or Person of Colour.

Originally known as the Dufferin County Scholarship, the grant was renamed in 2019 in honour of former council member and Warden Bill Hill, who is regarded as the driving force behind the development of the annual scholarship program.

“Investing in the future of Dufferin County was a consistent theme in all of the late Bill Hill’s work as an elected official, and it is for that reason that the council has named the scholarship program in his memory,” said Mills. “Bill was the driving force behind the development of the annual scholarships that Dufferin County offers for students pursuing higher education and apprenticeships.”

In attendance for the scholarship presentation were Hill’s wife, daughter and granddaughter.

The 2023 Bill Hill Scholarship recipients are:

Brett Kuzyk – Arts (Fine Arts & Liberal Arts)

Brett is a student from Westside Secondary School and will be going on to study Photography at Fanshawe College. Brett has photographed local community events and will attend post-secondary education to further his skills.

Alexis Quilatan – Black and Racialized

Alexis is a dedicated student from Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School. She is a talented visual and musical arts student and will be pursuing Engineering at her post-secondary school.

Madison Lacroix – Business & Social Sciences

Madison is a student from Westside Secondary School. Madison has a passion for helping others and will be pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

Grace Rowley – Indigenous – First Nations

Grace is a dedicated indigenous student from Centre Dufferin District High School. Grace has a passion for helping others and will be going on to obtain her Bachelor of Child Development.

Bethany Quinton – Science &

echnology

Bethany is a student from Orangeville District Secondary School who is a talented athlete and dancer. She will be studying Pre-Health Sciences Advanced Diploma and hopes to become a Paramedic.

Jacob Hilliard – Skilled Trades & Training Programs

Jacob is a hard-working student from Orangeville District Secondary School who is a dedicated athlete with a passion for snowmobiling. Jacob will be starting a Power Line Technician program in the fall.

