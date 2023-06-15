Current & Past Articles » General News

New council committee members appointed

June 15, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shelburne Economic Development Advisory Committee has appointed three new candidates to their roster of members.

During a regular meeting on Monday (June 12), Shelburne Town Council approved the appointment of Althea Morgan, Chuck Thibeault, and Charlene Hofbauer to the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC). 

At their May 24 meeting, council approved the recommendation to expand the EDAC membership to include members from groups and organizations outside of Shelburne. 

Althea Morgan is a lawyer with Adlai Law Professional Corporation, a Toronto-based law firm with a Shelburne office. Chuck Thibeault is the executive director of Central Counties Tourism, an agency responsible for the marketing and development of tourism in Headwaters, York and Durham. Charlene Hofbauer is the executive director of the Workforce Planning Board of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin, which has identified local labour market trends for over two decades. 

“[Althea] comes with a fairly extensive background in policy development and it was felt that she would play an important role with regards to this Economic Development Strategic Plan,” said Carol Maitland, economic development officer for the Town of Shelburne. “We work quite closely now with [Workforce Planning Board of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin], in terms of gathering data, especially employment data. We work very closely with [Central Counties Tourism] now also with regards to our tourism development.” 

The Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDC) works to promote the Town of Shelburne as a place for business growth and economic investment. The Economic Development Advisory Committee meets on a quarterly basis.



         

