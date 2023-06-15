Shocks Elite training for high-level tournament play

June 15, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Shocks Basketball Club has a new official travelling team that is getting ready to make an impression at tournaments both in Ontario and the U.S.

The U16 Shocks Elite team has members from around the region who have considerable experience and tried out for the team.

Shelburne Shocks Basketball was first organized five years ago. Although they had to curb activity during the pandemic, they have returned stronger than ever.

The Shocks Elite is a great opportunity for players that are looking to get experience and advance through the sport.

“We’re going to be doing Elite tournaments and travelling into the U.S. with them,” explained Shelburne Shocks founder and coach Sherwin Stephens. “We have a tournament next week in Springfield Massachusetts. This is the U16 team.”

The team is still trying to get their foot in tournament play and get recognized at a certain level. They will do this by playing well and showing they can compete.

“We’re not fully AAU right now, but we’ve played against AAU teams in the U.S. and Canada,” Sherwin explained. “We have players from all around the 519 region. We have players from Dundalk, Owen Sound, we’ve got a couple from Harriston and Barrie, Shelburne, and Orangeville. This is our fifth year as an organization. We’ve got a lot of talent.”

Once the squad hits the road, they will be up against some serious competition.

“We have five serious tournaments lined up, all the tournaments are huge,” Sherwin explained.

The teams were in the gym at Centre Dufferin District High School on Saturday, June 10, for a two-hour practice.

“They got to be ready, especially when they are playing these teams,” Sherwin said. “Those guys are already into conditioning and endurance and everything, and we have to be the same way. These guys on our team are good – they can handle it. We were going to have one team, but we have so much talent we decided to go with two teams. They can’t wait to go next week.”

The gym at CDDHS has a very good basketball facility which the team appreciates.

“I love it here, it’s home to them,” Sherwin explained. “I want them to feel comfortable. We have four players from this high school. The rest are from different schools, and we’ll just work to put it all together.”

The players had an enthusiastic practice and looked very talented on the court.

