Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne firefighters host golf tournament fundraiser

June 15, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association held its annual fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, June 10, at the Shelburne Golf & Country Club.

The tournament raises funds which are channelled back into the community, helping to buy needed equipment at the fire hall as well as contributing to non-profits like Boots on the Ground – an organization that supports firefighters.

Over two years, the tournament has raised over $50,000 through generous sponsors and those participating in the golf tournament.

This year’s Platinum sponsors include Blueriver Powersports, Crewson Insurance, Fieldgate Homes, Flato Developments Inc., Zeke Air, Strada Aggregates, Tupling Farms, and Live2Wrap.

There were 13 Gold level sponsors and over 50 Silver and Bronze sponsors who helped make the event successful.

“All the money raised is put back into the community – every cent that comes in goes back to the community,” explained Kevin Rideout, event organizer and president of the Shelburne & District Firefighters Association. “Money is used to buy lifesaving equipment. This year a portion of it is going to Camp Bucko which is a camp offered to kids ages seven to 17 with burn injuries. We also donate to Boots on the Ground which is a peer support group for first responders.”

The Firefighter Association works closely with the Fire Department to determine which new pieces of equipment are needed to provide a safer community.

“Recent purchases that we were able to step in and help out with include a gear extractor, wildland gear, radios, flashlights and a ventilation saw,” Kevin explained. “We are very grateful for the ongoing support from our community which continues to enable us to purchase lifesaving gear and equipment to better serve our community.”

A well-equipped fire department is essential to the well-being and safety of any city or town.

Having the right equipment will help firefighters respond to emergencies and be better prepared to save lives.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Headwaters launches real-time wait clock in Emergency Department

Headwaters Health Care Centre has introduced a real-time wait clock for the Emergency Department (ED). The wait clock will give up-to-date information on the estimated ...

Royals Recognition Awards given to hard-working students

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) acknowledged the achievements and contributions of several students with their annual ...

Fire danger rating to dropping to ‘moderate’

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Fire Departments of Dufferin County are anticipating a county-wide fire ban to drop to a moderate ...

Pet food pantry launches, helping pet owners with financial struggles

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is helping families in need keep their furry family ...

Shelburne raises rainbow flag, kicking off Pride month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne showed its support for the local LGBTQ+ community members with a recognition of ...

Walk to End ALS returning to Shelburne this weekend

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family members of Cathi Snider, a local woman who passed away three years ago, will be sporting ...

Construction commences at Shelburne Splash Pad

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is one step closure to having a new outdoor recreation sport for families ...

Community donates over $20,000 and new roof to family battling brain cancer

Written By Sam Odrowski The community has rallied together to support a father of three young children in Grand Valley, recently diagnosed with late-stage brain ...

Concert honouring Gordon Lightfoot coming to Fiddle Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The songs of legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot have been heard across the country for more than ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support