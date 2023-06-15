Shelburne firefighters host golf tournament fundraiser

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association held its annual fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, June 10, at the Shelburne Golf & Country Club.

The tournament raises funds which are channelled back into the community, helping to buy needed equipment at the fire hall as well as contributing to non-profits like Boots on the Ground – an organization that supports firefighters.

Over two years, the tournament has raised over $50,000 through generous sponsors and those participating in the golf tournament.

This year’s Platinum sponsors include Blueriver Powersports, Crewson Insurance, Fieldgate Homes, Flato Developments Inc., Zeke Air, Strada Aggregates, Tupling Farms, and Live2Wrap.

There were 13 Gold level sponsors and over 50 Silver and Bronze sponsors who helped make the event successful.

“All the money raised is put back into the community – every cent that comes in goes back to the community,” explained Kevin Rideout, event organizer and president of the Shelburne & District Firefighters Association. “Money is used to buy lifesaving equipment. This year a portion of it is going to Camp Bucko which is a camp offered to kids ages seven to 17 with burn injuries. We also donate to Boots on the Ground which is a peer support group for first responders.”

The Firefighter Association works closely with the Fire Department to determine which new pieces of equipment are needed to provide a safer community.

“Recent purchases that we were able to step in and help out with include a gear extractor, wildland gear, radios, flashlights and a ventilation saw,” Kevin explained. “We are very grateful for the ongoing support from our community which continues to enable us to purchase lifesaving gear and equipment to better serve our community.”

A well-equipped fire department is essential to the well-being and safety of any city or town.

Having the right equipment will help firefighters respond to emergencies and be better prepared to save lives.

