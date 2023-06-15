Gladiators defeat Warriors in Shelburne Cricket Club’s House League

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was week four action of the Shelburne Cricket Club’s house league on Saturday, June 10, when the Gladiators took on the Warriors.

The Gladiators won the toss and opted to bat. Led by captain Sujay Sunny, who scored 48 runs, the Gladiators set a formidable total of 188 runs – the highest in the house league.

The innings were bolstered by the partnership between Sunny and Weylin Kapp, frustrating the Warrior’s bowling attack.

Warriors bowler Hisaan Siddiqui showed his skill and took crucial wickets, finishing with a figure of two wickets in a single.

The Gladiators won by 36 runs.

The next day, Sunday, June 11, there was a match between the Shelburne Knights and the Samurais.

The Knights struggle, posting a meagre total of 71 runs.

Amjait Hussian’s remarkable 4-wicket haul kept the Knights in check.

Samurais’ skipper Mohammad Abdul Razzaq played a captain’s knock, scoring 22 runs off just 17 balls, guiding his team to a remarkable comeback victory.

In the women’s division, the Shelburne Valkyries and Shelburne Angles engaged in a pre-season warm-up match, with the Angels showcasing their dominance by securing a convincing win.

The women’s teams are now eagerly preparing for their first match in the upcoming best-of-five tournament scheduled for June 25, weather permitting.

