Current & Past Articles » Sports

Gladiators defeat Warriors in Shelburne Cricket Club’s House League

June 15, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was week four action of the Shelburne Cricket Club’s house league on Saturday, June 10, when the Gladiators took on the Warriors.

The Gladiators won the toss and opted to bat. Led by captain Sujay Sunny, who scored 48 runs, the Gladiators set a formidable total of 188 runs – the highest in the house league.

The innings were bolstered by the partnership between Sunny and Weylin Kapp, frustrating the Warrior’s bowling attack.

Warriors bowler Hisaan Siddiqui showed his skill and took crucial wickets, finishing with a figure of two wickets in a single.

The Gladiators won by 36 runs.

The next day, Sunday, June 11, there was a match between the Shelburne Knights and the Samurais.

The Knights struggle, posting a meagre total of 71 runs.

Amjait Hussian’s remarkable 4-wicket haul kept the Knights in check.

Samurais’ skipper Mohammad Abdul Razzaq played a captain’s knock, scoring 22 runs off just 17 balls, guiding his team to a remarkable comeback victory.

In the women’s division, the Shelburne Valkyries and Shelburne Angles engaged in a pre-season warm-up match, with the Angels showcasing their dominance by securing a convincing win.

The women’s teams are now eagerly preparing for their first match in the upcoming best-of-five tournament scheduled for June 25, weather permitting.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Headwaters launches real-time wait clock in Emergency Department

Headwaters Health Care Centre has introduced a real-time wait clock for the Emergency Department (ED). The wait clock will give up-to-date information on the estimated ...

Royals Recognition Awards given to hard-working students

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) acknowledged the achievements and contributions of several students with their annual ...

Fire danger rating to dropping to ‘moderate’

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Fire Departments of Dufferin County are anticipating a county-wide fire ban to drop to a moderate ...

Pet food pantry launches, helping pet owners with financial struggles

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is helping families in need keep their furry family ...

Shelburne raises rainbow flag, kicking off Pride month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne showed its support for the local LGBTQ+ community members with a recognition of ...

Walk to End ALS returning to Shelburne this weekend

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family members of Cathi Snider, a local woman who passed away three years ago, will be sporting ...

Construction commences at Shelburne Splash Pad

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is one step closure to having a new outdoor recreation sport for families ...

Community donates over $20,000 and new roof to family battling brain cancer

Written By Sam Odrowski The community has rallied together to support a father of three young children in Grand Valley, recently diagnosed with late-stage brain ...

Concert honouring Gordon Lightfoot coming to Fiddle Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The songs of legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot have been heard across the country for more than ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support