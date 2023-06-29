Current & Past Articles » Sports

Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon set for return to Teen Ranch

June 29, 2023

Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon is returning to Teen Ranch to fundraise for Headwaters Health Care Centre. 

This year Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon is presented by Enercare, the event’s title sponsor this year, helping to kick off the fundraising efforts. The game will be held Aug. 2 at Teen Ranch in Caledon.

“I am excited to announce that all proceeds raised from Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon will go towards the Headwaters Health Care Foundation in Orangeville, ON. Specifically, the money raised from this year’s event will assist in the purchase of the first Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Machine at Headwaters Health Care Centre, to serve the residents of Dufferin-Caledon,” said Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback.  

He added, “I hope you will all join me August 2nd. This is perfect family-friendly outing to celebrate Canada’s favourite pass time with your family. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to see local NHL stars Andrew Mangiapane and Brett Ritchie in action!”  

Anyone looking to attend the event can purchase game day tickets and raffle tickets right now by visiting www.hockeynightdc.ca/buy-tickets. 

Game day tickets will be available for $15 each or a bundle of four tickets can be purchased for $50. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $20 each, or a bundle of 7 tickets for $100 is also available. Three lucky winners will have the opportunity to win one of the following raffle prizes: 

• Two Air Canada Economy Class Return Tickets for travel to any Air Canada scheduled destination in North America including Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean ($2,400 value). 

• Two tickets to a 2024 Toronto Maple Leafs Game paired with a one-night accommodation at One King West in Toronto ($711.74 value).  

• Two tickets to The Chicks Concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 18, 2023, at 8:00p.m. ($419 value).



         

