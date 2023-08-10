August Long Weekend traffic patrols result in 377 charges for drivers across Dufferin County

August 10, 2023

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors in Dufferin County over Civic Holiday weekend.

Between Aug. 4 and 7 members of the Dufferin OPP laid 377 total traffic related charges. Officers conducted several R.I.D.E. spot checks as well as conducting traffic enforcement with a focus on the “Big Four” which include impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use.

The statistics speak for themselves, some drivers are still not getting the message.

• Speeding charges – 203

• Stunt/Racing – 6

• Move over for emergency vehicles – 5

• Impaired driving charges – 1

• Seatbelt charges – 36

• Other – 126

“Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of road users that obey laws and assist in keeping our roads safe. Thank you as well to our hard-working officers last weekend for their efforts and dedication in keeping our communities safe,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release. “If you suspect that someone is operating a motor vehicle, boat or off-road vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1.”

