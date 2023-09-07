Current & Past Articles » Sports

Valkyries win Shelburne Cricket Club’s Women’s championship

September 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club held the Women’s Division final at KTH Park in Shelburne on Sunday, August 27.

In the final game the Valkyries were up against the Angels. The Valkyries came on top with the win. 

Elizabeth, from the Angels was noted as Player of the Match after contributing significantly to her team’s win.

In the men’s house league, the semi-final game had the Samurais up against the Knights on Saturday, August 26.

The Samurais were up to bat first and posted 91 runs on the board. Key contributors were Abdul Razzaq with 25 runs, and Mohammad Cheema with 22 runs.

The Knights tried to chase down the total and were doing well, however, the Samurais held them off, taking wickets right from the beginning of the match.

The Knights were bowled out for 37 runs allowing the Samurais to advance to the finals.

They will meet the Warriors in the final game.

Amjaid Hussain emerged as the standout player of the match, securing four crucial wickets that played a big role in the Samurai’s victory.

The house league final will be on Saturday, September 2, between the Samurais and the Warriors.

The Club is also gearing up for the Dufferin County Cup, which will take place on September 9. Teams will be competing for the Cup as well as a significant monetary prize.

On September 10, the SCC will be hosting it’s second annual awards ceremony at the Hockley Valley Resort.



         

Categories

