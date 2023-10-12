Dufferin OPP collision investigation leads to multiple charges

0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation along with multiple other charges.

On October 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Blind Line in the Town of Mono. Officers located the vehicle wrapped around a light post. Officers conducted an investigation with the lone driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation. The officers seized a bottle of liquor, marijuana, and prescription drugs as evidence of the offence.

As a result, a 51-year-old female from Shelburne, has been charged with:

•Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in the Town of Orangeville in October 2023.

Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

Dufferin OPP continues to conduct R.I.D.E spot checks daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

