Shelburne Cricket Club moves closer to Dufferin Cup Final

October 12, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club is nearing the end of the season as the cooler weather is here, and they play out the final few games of the Dufferin Cup Tournament.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Orangeville Tigers were up against the Mono Might in a premium T20 showdown on the pitch at KTH Park in Shelburne.

The Might won the toss and chose to set the tone of the game by batting first.

Mono Might’s strong batting performance saw them get a total of 111 runs. A standout performance by Ravi Gill contributed 44 runs, and Garry Gill batted for a solid 24 runs. This played a pivotal role in securing the Might’s competitive score.

When it was the Orangeville Tigers’ turn to chase, they showed exceptional batting prowess.

A brilliant knock by 16-year-old Muhammad Raza scored his maiden half-century to amass 50 runs. Raza’s effort proved to be a turning point for the Tigers, and the Orangeville team won the match.

Raza was named Man of the Match. He earned the distinction for his remarkable batting, which ultimately proved to be the decisive factor in this game.

The game showcased the spirit and talent in the Dufferin County cricket scene. With athleticism, teamwork, and sportsmanship, this weekend’s game turned out to be one to remember in Dufferin Cricket.

As the tournament progresses, fans are ready for some action as the final game gets closer.

The Dufferin Cup final is scheduled for Oct. 15 at KTH Park.

