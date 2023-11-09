Dufferin OPP traffic stop leads to drug charges in Orangeville

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Town of Orangeville.

On Nov. 4, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer while on general patrol was alerted of a possible suspended driver through the assistance of an

Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) device. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Broadway and was led into a drug investigation.

As a result of the investigation the following items were seized:

• Oxycodone (several pills).

• Cocaine

• Over 1700 unmarked cigarettes

• Prescription pills – Oxycodone

A 54-year-old man from Etobicoke has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Other drugs

• Possess unmarked cigarettes

• Driving while under suspension

• Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in December 2023, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

