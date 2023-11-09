Dufferin OPP traffic stop leads to drug charges in Orangeville

November 9, 2023 · 0 Comments
Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Town of Orangeville.
On Nov. 4, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer while on general patrol was alerted of a possible suspended driver through the assistance of an
Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) device. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Broadway and was led into a drug investigation.
As a result of the investigation the following items were seized:
• Oxycodone (several pills).
• Cocaine
• Over 1700 unmarked cigarettes
• Prescription pills – Oxycodone
A 54-year-old man from Etobicoke has been charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine
• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine
• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Other drugs
• Possess unmarked cigarettes
• Driving while under suspension
• Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in December 2023, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.
