Orillia ties Alliston and Stayner for first place in PJHL

November 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

So far, it has been a wild ride in the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, with first place in the standings changing teams regularly.

After this past weekend, the Orillia Terriers moved into the number one spot in the Division with 24 points.

While they are listed in first place, the Terriers and Alliston Hornets are actually tied as they all have the same number of points and identical records. The top three teams all have 12-3 records after playing 15 games this season, all with 24 points.

Behind the top three teams is the Schomberg Cougars are also having a stellar season with 23 points and an 11-3-1 record so far this year.

The Caledon Hawks are in fifth place with 17 points, followed by the Penetang Kings, Huntsville Otters, and the Midland Flyers, who are in last place with five points



         

