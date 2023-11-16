Dufferin OPP lay multiple charges following a search warrant

November 16, 2023 · 0 Comments
Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged an individual after conducting a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Orangeville.
On Nov. 10, 2023, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with Caledon CSCU executed a search warrant at a home in Orangeville. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of one male who is facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of various drugs.
A, 32-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine
• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Fentanyl
• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
• Possession of a Prohibited Device
The following property was seized:
• Fentanyl
• Cocaine
• Conducted Energy Weapon
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.
