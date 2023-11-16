Dufferin OPP lay multiple charges following a search warrant

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged an individual after conducting a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Orangeville.

On Nov. 10, 2023, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with Caledon CSCU executed a search warrant at a home in Orangeville. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of one male who is facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of various drugs.

A, 32-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Fentanyl

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of a Prohibited Device

The following property was seized:

• Fentanyl

• Cocaine

• Conducted Energy Weapon

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

