Local police lay impaired driving charges against two drivers

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) removed and charged two drivers with Impaired Operation related offences.

On November 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop following a hit on the Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR), in the Township of East Garafraxa. The officer was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, a 51-year-old-female from Caledon has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

• Operation while prohibited

• Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Fail to surrender insurance card

Later that day, on November 10, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a RIDE spot-check at the intersection of Centennial Road and Tideman Drive, in the Town of Orangeville. A male driver drove through the program and spoke with officers, which led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, a 34-year-old-male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

• Driver fail to wear seat belt properly

• Obstruct plate

• Fail to surrender insurance card

