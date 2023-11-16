Current & Past Articles » Police news

Local police lay impaired driving charges against two drivers 

November 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) removed and charged two drivers with Impaired Operation related offences. 

 On November 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop following a hit on the Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR), in the Township of East Garafraxa. The officer was led into an impaired operation investigation. 

As a result, a 51-year-old-female from Caledon has been charged with:

 • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

• Operation while prohibited

• Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available 

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Fail to surrender insurance card

Later that day, on November 10, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a RIDE spot-check at the intersection of Centennial Road and Tideman Drive, in the Town of Orangeville. A male driver drove through the program and spoke with officers, which led to an impaired driving investigation. 

As a result, a 34-year-old-male, from Orangeville has been charged with: 

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

• Driver fail to wear seat belt properly

• Obstruct plate

• Fail to surrender insurance card



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

CDDHS Co-op Corner: Orangeville Citizen and Shelburne Free Press

Written By Danielle Williams Danielle Williams, a Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) co-op student, is diving into journalism at the Orangeville Citizen, where she ...

Grand Valley resident wakes up to $75,000 Lotto Max win 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Grand Valley man has a few extra dollars to put towards his dreams after winning a ...

Shelburne approves five per cent tax hike for 2024

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the adoption of the 2024 Budget, which will see a five per ...

Sports program at CDDHS benefits from student participation at Plowing Match  

Written By Brian Lockhart The sports program at Centre Dufferin District High School will benefit from the help student volunteers provided at the International Plowing ...

Funding shortfall less than anticipated at men’s shelter

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Men’s Shelter is making progress in finding sustainable funding to remain open after being declared ...

Securing Melancthon’s future: Info session about quarry pit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and Strada Aggregate are hosting a public information session for ...

Shelburne’s Haunt in the Park attracts historic attendance

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Spooky guests and the creatures that go bump in the night have left the Shelburne community for ...

CDDHS senior girls going to playoffs after final regular season win

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team will be heading into the playoffs after a win in ...

Shelburne treasurer proposes five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has had their first look at a breakdown of the draft budget for 2024.  ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes promoted Sergeant Corrie Trewartha

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Staff Sergeant Corrie Trewartha from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support