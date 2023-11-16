CDDHS seniors boys compete at District 4 volleyball champtionship

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals senior boys volleyball team made it to the District 4 championship held at CDDHS on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Royals had an outstanding season, going 10-0 on the regular schedule to finish with 20 points and a first-place finish.

They beat every other team in the District, blanking the other teams 3-0 in the sets in seven of those matches. At the end of the regular season, the teams geared up for playoffs, with the top four teams making the cut.

Norwell District High School and Erin District High School did not qualify for playoffs.

In the semi-final round, the Royals eliminated Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus during their morning match.

In their semi-final, Wellington Heights District Secondary School eliminated Westside Secondary School from Orangeville to set up the championship game between Wellington Heights and CDDHS.

In the championship match, the Royals took the first two sets in the best-of-five competition.

Wellington Heights responded and won the next two sets in really tight games with a lot of competition on the floor.

With two sets each, the teams got ready to play a tiebreaker. The final game was only scored 15 points, so both teams had to put forth a strong effort to gain an advantage.

Wellington Heights won the final match, 15-11, to claim the District 4 title.

The Royals Junior Team also entered the playoffs this year after having a good season and finishing in third place in the District standings with a 5-3 record.

The juniors lost 3-1 in their semi-final match against Emmanuel Christian High School to end the season.

