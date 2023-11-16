Orillia Terriers leading North Carruthers Division of the PJHL

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Orillia Terriers continue to hold on to first place in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League with a two-point lead over the Alliston Hornets.

The Hornets moved back into second place after a 5-3 win over the Stayner Siskins on their home ice on Thursday, Nov. 9.

All three teams, along with the Schomberg Cougars, have been in first place this year, making this season a very competitive year on the ice.

The Terriers have 28 points and a 14-3 record. The Hornet have 26 points and a 13-3 record.

The third place Siskins have a 12-4 record and 24 points.

Schomberg was in first place early in the season but dropped to third. However, Schomberg gave up a point with one tie game, leaving them one point behind Stayner, and they are still a powerful team this year.

All four teams have a chance to move up in the standings over the next couple of weeks.

In the middle of the pack this season, the Caledon Golden Hawks and Penetang Kings are separated by three points with 17 and 14, respectively.

The Huntsville Otters are in seventh place with 11 points

In the bottom of the standings, Innisfil and Midland continue to struggle. Innisfil has won only two games after 17 times on the ice.

Midland has won twice after 15 games. Both teams have five points.

There’s a lot of hockey left to play on this year’s 42-game schedule, and with the competitive play this season, fans will be treated to a lot of good hockey as teams put out their best effort.

