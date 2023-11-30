Current & Past Articles » General News

County launches food waste campaign 

November 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County is calling on local residents to think more about the food they get rid of with their “Plan to Save, Reduce Food Waste” campaign. 

“The average Canadian household throws away up to $1,500 worth of food annually,” said Melissa Kovacs-Reid, manager of waste services for Dufferin County. “Most of this food waste consists of health fruits and vegetables. By reducing your food waste, you can save more money and eat healthier in the process.” 

There are two types of food waste: edible and inedible. Edible food waste is food that could have been eaten but was thrown out instead. In contrast, inedible food waste consists of food that isn’t usually eaten, such as apple cores, banana peels, eggshells, coffee grounds and bones. 

To help residents reduce the amount of edible food they may be wasting, the County of Dufferin has shared some tips and resources on buying, preserving and using leftovers to the maximum for food savings. 

The first tip the County of Dufferin has for residents is to make a meal plan by creating menus for each day of the week. A printable meal planner is available on the County’s website.

“Once you have your daily meals, create a shopping list and stick to it when you’re at the grocery store so you don’t buy too much.”

The next tip is to preserve what you’ve bought by using your fridge property to help groceries last longer. Each section of the fridge and freezer helps to keep food fresh. A guide to storing fruits and vegetables, as well as a refrigerator infographic, is available from the County. 

The final tip from the County of Dufferin is to get creative with your leftovers by turning them into a new meal and avoiding food boredom. A variety of recipes for leftovers can be found on the Love Food Hate Waste website. 

To learn more about the Plan to Save, Reduce Food Waste campaign, visit the County of Dufferin’s website at – www.dufferincounty.ca/waste. 



         

