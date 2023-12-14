Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP charge three individuals wanted for several break and enters

December 14, 2023

On Dec. 7, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with members from the OPP Repeat Offender Parole, Caledon CSCU, and members for the Offender Management and Apprehension Program located three suspects involved in a lengthy investigation. The suspects were arrested in a stolen vehicle in the Town of Bolton. Officers had made several previous attempts to arrest these individuals however the suspects fled from police at high rates of speed and for public safety officers disengaged.

Kyle DUCK, 32-year-old with no fixed address has been charged with:

• Flight from police officer

• Theft Over $5000 – (Twelve Counts)

• Theft Under $5000 

• Dangerous Operation

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 – (Five Counts)

• Arson – Damage to Property

• Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence – (Two Counts)

• Disguise with Intent

• Mischief Under $5000 – (Three Counts)

• Break and Enter a Place and Steal a Firearm

• Theft Over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle

• Break, Enter a Dwelling House – With Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

• Resist Peace Officer

• Assault a Peace Officer

• Possession of Break in Instruments

• Possessing Automobile Master Key

•Possession of Proceed of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000 – (Five Counts)

•Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

• Common Nuisance – Endanger Life

Brooklyn GOODIN 22-year-old female with no fixed address has been charged with: 

•Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 – (Two Counts)

• Possession of Break in Instruments

• Possessing Automobile Master Key

•Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000  

•Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Brianna WIEBE 21-year-old female from Palgrave and been charged with:

• Theft Under $5000 

• Mischief Under $5000

• Mischief Over $5000

•Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 – (Two Counts)

• Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence 

• Break and Enter a Place and Steal a Firearm

• Disguise with Intent

• Possession of Break in Instruments

• Possessing Automobile Master Key

•Possession of Proceed of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000 

•Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

As a result of the arrest over $146,000 in stolen property was seized.

None of these charges have been proven in court.



         

