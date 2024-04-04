Shelburne Public Library shares what’s new

Seed Library Update: Thanks to generous community donations and Hawthorn Seeds, our Seed Library had over 1,100 packages of seeds! We’re refreshing the cabinet as needed, so drop by and collect your seeds for this growing season!

Archivist on the Road: Museum Secrets: Telling a Story through Objects, Thursday, April 11th, 6pm: Museums have many secrets and one of those is how they can tell you a story, through a single object. How does the object tell us about its past, how it came to be, the places it’s been? Join Museum of Dufferin Archivist, Laura Camilleri, as she shows you how archives and museum staff learn an objects story, so we can share it with you.

Staff Pick of the Week: One Summer in Savannah by Terah Shelton Harris

Returning to the Georgia home she fled after she was raped eight years earlier, 26-year-old Sara, while caring for her ailing father and running his bookstore, hides her daughter from the Wylers. They are the powerful family of the man who assaulted her. The surprise ending occurs when her world collides with her attacker’s identical twin brother.

Why Rose recommends it: One of the elements I find most important to my reading experience is the author’s use of language; if I can tell as a reader that the author has taken care to choose the right word to evoke an exact emotion in a reader, chances are I’m going to enjoy the reading experience.

If that sounds like the experience you’re looking for, then One Summer in Savannah might be the right book for you. Though part of the book relates to surviving sexual violence, which is a harsh and difficult experience, the author’s lyrical language made me want to stick with Sara and her story. Additionally, Sara’s ailing father’s point of view and dialogue is told through poems, which is a very different style. The poetry adds even more beauty to the book, and ultimately adds warmth and depth.

One Summer in Savannah would be a good choice for those who enjoyed Small World by Laura Zigman or Now That You Mention It by Kristan Higgins.

