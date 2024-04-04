Current & Past Articles » Police news

Theft leads to multi-jurisdictional search, arrest and recovery

April 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

As a result of a call for service involving a theft from a gas bar in Wellington County, three individuals have been arrested and charged.

On April 1, members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were advised by Wellington OPP of a motor vehicle that fled from a theft at a gas bar on Wellington Road 109. 

Police located the vehicle in Caledon in where three suspects fled on foot. Ultimately all three parties were located as a result of the joint police effort. 

Kulwant Singh BAJWA, a 26-year-old from Brampton has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession Break In Instruments

Ramanjot Singh DHILLON, a 23-year-old from Windsor has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Surinder Sidhu SINGH, a 25-year-old from Brampton has been charged with:

• Possession Break In Instruments

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

As a result of the investigation the following was recovered:

• Black Hyundai Elantra 

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

