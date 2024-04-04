Current & Past Articles » Letters

I just want to congratulate you guys at London Publishing for carrying on the publishing of the New Tecumseth Times along with the numerous other newspapers you publish.  

Thanks go out to the present owner of London Publishing Corp. whom purchased Simcoe-York Printing & Publishing Ltd. from me in 2009.

You continue to do a great job in keeping our area up to date on local happenings.  

Your reporter, Brian Lockhart, does a terrific job in news, sports, and his weekly column.  I also enjoy, and totally agree, with all the writings of Frank Stronach.  He should be our next Prime Minister.

Great job guys and keep up the good work.  Congratulations to all of you.

Hard to believe it is 50 years since Bruce Haire and I launched this group of newspapers.

Editor’s note: London Publishing Corp. owns the Shelburne Free Press. 

John H. Archibald

Alliston, Ont. 



         

