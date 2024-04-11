Shelburne Public Library shares what’s new

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

Upcoming Events

Get Crafty Club – Meetings are each Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This club is for anyone, working on any craft, to drop in and socialize with other crafters. From knitters, to painters, to sewers, everyone is welcome!

Seed Library – Our seed library is still going strong and replenished frequently, so drop in to pick up some more packages. We are going to keep our Seed Library until the end of April, so make sure to stop in before then!

Staff Pick of the Week

The Parliament by Aimee Pokwatka: When tens of thousands of owls descend on her hometown library, rending and tearing at anyone foolish enough to step outside, Madigan Purdy, tasked with keeping her students safe, seeks inspiration from her favorite childhood book, The Silent Queen, to find a solution to their dilemma.

Why Molly Recommends it: Aimee Pokwatka uses the universally safe-seeming location of a library to send us all careening around with palm sweats and terror featuring what else, birds, as the massively swarming ‘antagonist’. The novel employs research skills, natural behavior and buried trauma themes against a modern backdrop to create my next recurring nightmare. My favorite aspect to this story is the fairy tale interspersed between the pages of the main story, (I always love a story within a story) which provides rather a fascinating parallel between two narratives concerning what it means to be brave, and why it’s a good idea to take children seriously. It’s early in the year to call it, but I’d wager this will be my favourite for 2024.

The Parliament will be a good choice for those who enjoy T. Kingfisher, Stephen King, or Premee Mohamed.

