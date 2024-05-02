Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP throughout GTA now using Mandatory Alcohol Screening at every traffic stop

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

As impaired driving occurrences continue to increase in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) jurisdictions, the OPP is taking its strongest measures yet to detect, investigate and remove impaired drivers from our roads.  

Impaired driving collisions and charges are up close to 30 per cent when compared to the previous five-year average. In OPP Highway Safety Division Greater Toronto Area (GTA) jurisdictions, impaired-related collisions mark the highest increases among the OPP’s regions, with this trend continuing into spring.

As part of its enhanced efforts to deter impaired drivers and make roads safer, OPP officers in Highway Safety Division Detachments throughout the GTA are now conducting Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) as part of every traffic stop. MAS is used and recognized throughout the world with proven results, especially among police services that have been using this effective tool for many years.   

Motorists are again reminded to be prepared to provide a breath sample during a traffic stop. Under Canada’s Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) law, drivers must immediately comply with a police officer’s demand for a breath sample, even in the absence of any suspicion that they have consumed alcohol. Drivers who do not comply with a breath demand could be charged for failure or refusal to comply under the Criminal Code. 

“If you suspect that a driver is impaired, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. By doing so, you could be saving a life,” said OPP Central Region in a press release.



         

