Three impaired driving charges laid over three days by Dufferin police

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged three drivers with impaired operation over the weekend.

A Dufferin OPP officer responded to a call for service involving a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Elizabeth Street in Orangeville on Saturday, Aug. 11, at approximately 5:00 a.m. 

The officer located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. While conducting the traffic stop, the officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Fairley BAIRD, a 37-year-old female from Orangeville, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

A Dufferin OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 at 5 Sideroad in Melancthon on the same evening. At approximately 2:40 a.m., the officer conducted a traffic stop and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Bailey LEPAGE, a 25-year-old male from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

• Take motor vehicle without consent

• Fail to comply with Probation Order

A Dufferin OPP officer responded to a single motor vehicle collision on 4th Line in Melancthon on Aug. 9 at approximately 4:50 p.m. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Robert LAYES, a 47-year-old male from Barrie, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to their charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

