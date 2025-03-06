Crewson Insurance celebrates 40 years of business in Shelburne

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

It takes a lot of work to have a small business succeed, and it takes even more for it to succeed for decades.

Crewson Insurance, located at 110 Adeline St. in Shelburne, has reached a significant milestone as they celebrated 40 years of business on March 1.

“We have been blessed to have 40 years of success and we have been fortunate to have enjoyed the trust of so many people,” said Ed Crewson, co-founder of Crewson Insurance.

“I am grateful to our staff that helped us build and grow a business and to the community who has supported us from so many years. We never thought 40 years ago we would have grown as much and still be here,” added Wendy Crewson, co-founder.

Ed and Wendy Crewson opened Crewson Insurance in 1985, after buying Delmar Bates Insurance, a small farm-focused brokerage located on Main Street in Shelburne. At the time, Crewson Insurance was a two-person business with Ed going door-to-door to get more customers and Wendy managing the office and money.

The Crewsons experienced their first big claim just 90 days after opening their business when a tornado ripped through the Dufferin County community on May 31, 1985.

“We had four and a half million dollars worth of losses, which was a lot for the time,” recalled Ed. “We were really busy trying to keep people housed while helping them rebuild their lives; it was a difficult period.”

It was at this moment, Wendy said, that they created the foundation for their business being trustworthy in the eyes of their clients.

“We had to gain the trust of the clients in a very early stage in our business and we proved that we could help them and would be there for them. There are clients who lost property in that tornado, who are still with us now.”

By the end of their first year of business, Crewson Insurance had doubled in size and brought on their first employees: Steve Gallaugher and Sherry Robinson.

“It’s been an honour that I could stay on and keep growing with them and to have been part of this experience,” said Robinson, who is still an employee with the company.

In 2001, Crewson Insurance expanded to two offices with a second branch opening in Wasaga Beach. Two decades later, Crewson Insurance once again expanded after acquiring Padfield-Nelson Insurance in Mount Forest.

What started out as a two-person company in 1985 has since grown to 27 employees and three office locations spanning Dufferin, Simcoe and Wellington Counties.

“I’m so proud of my parents for what they have built and I’m excited for the future,” said Jennifer Crewson, who joined her family’s business in 2011. “There’s pride in seeing all of these people wanting to be here. It tells me we’re doing something people want to be a part of and that it’s growing.”

Community engagement has been a pillar of Crewson Insurance since it’s opening and they continue with their philanthropic acts to date including sponsoring sports teams, art competitions, and community events.

“I want to build a community where you’re proud to say you’re from and where, hopefully, you decide to stay for the res of your life. We chose to be here. We wanted a business that people would want to be insured and where people want to work,” said Ed.

In a message to the community for their 40 years of support, Ed Crewson said, “thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you.”

As they celebrate four decades in the community, Crewson Insurance has its eyes firmly on the future as it prepares for another 40 years.

