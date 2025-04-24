County of Dufferin to allow local cattle farmers to lease 200 acres of public land for use

April 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin County cattle farmers will have the opportunity to expand their operations to a new pasture as Dufferin County Council approves an agreement to use 200 acres of public land.

Dufferin County Council approved a proposal to enter a 10-year lease agreement with the Grey-Dufferin Community Pasture Committee during their meeting on April 10. The lease agreement is for a roughly 200-acre piece of land off of Amaranth-Grand Valley Townline, which the County has owned for more than 30 years.

“How often do we talk about supporting local agriculture. We talk about it an awful lot, but we don’t very often do a hell of a lot about it. This is an opportunity for us to really impact local producers in a positive way at very little, to no cost to the county ratepayers. I view this as a win, win, win all day long and really don’t see any downside at all,” said Coun. Wade Mills, Mayor of Shelburne, about the proposal.

Dufferin County Council has been discussing what to do with the piece of property for more than a year.

In March of 2024, the County’s infrastructure and environmental services committee explored turning the property into a landfill but opted against it. The committee then decided that the best option would be to sell the property, but the option was rejected by County Council.

In May of 2024, members from the Grey-Dufferin Community Pasture Committee presented their case to the County’s community development and tourism committee, on why the piece of land should be used for cattle grazing.

The Grey Dufferin Community Pasture Committee was established in 1979 as a provincial and federal partnership to support local agriculture. The committee is operated by a not-for-profit board with representatives from both Dufferin and Grey including the Cattlemen’s Association and Federation of Agriculture.

The Grey-Dufferin Community Pasture Committee manages around 600 acres of land that is utilized by over 20 farm families, who pasture around 600 steers each year.

In addition to providing economic growth for the local agricultural sector by providing reliable pasture land to farmers, the Grey-Dufferin Community Pasture Committee also hosts farm tours and has worked with post-secondary institutions on research projects.

“Grey-Dufferin through the management that we’ve had from the predecessors of our board of directors, has always made money and we’ve always improved pastures,” said Dan Hargrove, Chair of the Grey-Dufferin Community Pasture Committee. “We treat this pasture as a business and we operate as a business to make money.”

In their proposal, the Grey-Dufferin Community Pasture Committee highlighted the benefits the lease agreement would have for the County of Dufferin. These benefits include increasing the value of the property with fencing installation, improving the soil quality of the land, and providing an opportunity for young farmers to begin their cattle enterprises.

A number of Dufferin County councillors expressed their support in leasing the use of the land to the Grey-Dufferin Community Pasture Committee.

“There’s the agricultural perspective of this, which is very important in my mind, right now it’s support and eat Canadian and this is supporting that,” said Coun. Guy Gardhouse, Mayor of East Garafraxa. “But’s it’s also all the sideline things; the environmental tourism and education that is just as important. I also support this wholeheartedly.”

“I see that this land as a form of reserve fund that Dufferin County holds, will continue to hold, and will only increase in value. It can be used 20 years down the road for some other project, but in the meantime the land will be improved and will be contributing to our agricultural community,” said Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little, who is a beef farmer in the community and County Councillor. “I see the value in this opportunity.”

Philip Rentsch, Deputy Mayor of Grand Valley, was the only County Councillor who opposed the agreement.

“At Dufferin County [Council] we’re looking at spending a pile of money over the next few years and these two properties are assets that we don’t need. I don’t think the benefits are going to be all that great,” said Rentsch.

With the proposal being before Dufferin County Committees and County Council several times in the past, Coun. Darren White, Mayor of Melancthon, urged the need to make a decision on the agreement.

“This may not be the perfect example of the use of this property or the scale or economics, but we have to start somewhere. My only regret is we keep kicking this back to council. We could have made this decision five months ago,” said White.

Dufferin County Council passed a motion to enter into a 10-year lease agreement with the Grey-Dufferin Community Pasture Committee with the option to extend for an additional five years.

The terms of the lease are set to begin as of May 1.

Readers Comments (0)