Shelburne veteran encourages county residents to fly Canadian flags

April 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A local veteran is hoping to inspire other Dufferin County residents to express their Canadian patriotism ahead of the upcoming federal election.

John Flannery, a veteran with Shelburne Legion Branch 220, is encouraging Dufferin County residents to purchase and display Canadian flags any way they can as a show of patriotism. The idea behind the initiative came in response to the political turmoil caused by U.S. President Donald Trump, and his statements surrounding Canada becoming the 51st state.

“The political turmoil with Trump has really woken up Canadian patriotism, and I thought we should do something about it,” said Flannery. “The first thing I did was buy a flag and put it on my vehicle. I’ve decided to show patriotism by sharing the flag around and bringing it to people’s attention.”

While there are a number of symbolic items that could be used to show Canadian patriotism, Flannery explained why he chose to use the Canadian flag as part of his initiative.

“The flag and the maple leaf are a symbol of the whole country; this is Canada. The Canadian flag is very easy to recognize and is probably the best in the world,” he said.

Flannery joined the Armoured Corps in 1949 and remained with the Canadian Military until his retirement in 1982. During his time in the military, Flannery did four tours in Germany on NATO duty, one year in Egypt and six months in Cyprus.

On his mission to spread patriotism, Flannery has shared his idea and message with other local veterans, members of the Shelburne Air Cadets, local businesses and politicians.

Walter Kolodziechuk, a member of the Shelburne Legion’s Veterans Association, shared support for his fellow comrades’ efforts.

“Our ancestors did a lot for our country, to make it what it is today, and we can not, all of us, just go along for the free ride,” said Kolodziechuk, who served in the Canadian military and as a police officer for three decades. “We have to keep doing things to make sure our country stands for what they fought for.”

Kolodziechuk also noted the importance of the next generation “picking up the torch”.

“We need to get our young people involved; those are the ones who are going to carry the flags,” he said. “Us old guys aren’t always going to be here to carry them.”

The federal election will be held on April 28.

