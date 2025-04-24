Smile Cookie campaign to launch locally in support of Shelburne Rotary Club, food bank

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne residents will have the chance to help support local charities by purchasing chocolate chip cookies decorated with blue and pink frosted smiles.

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back from April 28 to May 4, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Rotary Club of Shelburne.

“We’re honoured to have been selected again by John and Meagen and the staff of Tim Hortons. We very much appreciate their trust in the Rotary to make this donation to us, knowing we will disperse the money into the community for local charities in need,” said Bill Waite, president of the Rotary Club of Shelburne.

The money raised from the fundraiser will be distributed by the Shelburne Rotary Club to several local causes, including the Shelburne Food Bank, the Christmas Hamper program, the Backpack program and more.

“We get a lot of outreaches from groups in the community, needing some funds. Some of are regular requests that we plan on, who kind of count on us, and this goes to help with those,” said Waite. “Every year we also get more [groups] reaching out to us for the first time. This helps us satisfy some of those new needs in the community as well.”

Last year, the Rotary Club of Shelburne received $17,000 in donations through the Smile Cookies Campaign.

“As you can imagine, $17,000 makes a tremendous impact. So please, if you can, buy some cookies knowing that you’re giving that money to local organizations, who very much need it and appreciate it,” said Waite.

Tim Hortons first began the Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital and has kept it going to help raise funds for community charities. Since its inception, the Smile Cookie program has raised over $130 million nationwide.

In 2025, the Smile Cookie campaign raised a total of $19.8 million, supporting over 600 charities and community groups in Canada and the United States. Recipients included local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign will run from April 28 until May 4.

