LP Productions to travel ‘under the sea’ in latest production

April 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Marie Hoy-Kenny

Audiences are invited to join the LP cast and crew “under the sea” for their latest musical, The Little Mermaid.

They won’t be disappointed, due to the fact that the young local performers’ beautiful singing and acting skills are astonishingly professional. In addition, the directors, cast, crew, and set designers have been hard at work creating a gorgeous set with surprises and special effects that will thrill crowds.

This show promises to deliver the wow factor.

This classic Disney production is beautifully adapted for the stage and the beloved music is sure to be familiar — to audiences young and seasoned — due to the wildly successful original animated movie in 1989, and the live-action version in 2023.

Audiences will love the humour and heart that the cast — ages 9-18 — portray, and will resonate with the evergreen moral lesson to follow one’s heart and to believe in the power of love. As Ariel, the Little Mermaid herself says, “Who says dreams have to stay just dreams?”

“The show is family-friendly, mysterious, entertaining, and exciting. Some fun parts are the songs Human Stuff with the seagulls, and Under The Sea, the biggest musical number. An exciting dramatic scene takes place in Ursula’s lair with the eels. I won’t give away any spoilers, but I will say this show will blow audiences away,” said Alison Port, one of the show’s directors.

For this show, both of Alison’s daughters are involved. Danielle Gamache is the assistant director and Kristen Gamache is the choreographer. They are joined in their leadership by long-time cast member and high school student, Mia Jin, who is the musical director, and Dale Lundy, who builds the sets.

Port hopes that the community will come out to support the talented and hardworking local youth who have been preparing for this show, practicing three days a week since January.

Come on down to the Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne for shows running from Friday, May 9, until Sunday, May 18, and become part of their world.

Readers Comments (0)