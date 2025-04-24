Current & Past Articles » General News

LP Productions to travel ‘under the sea’ in latest production

April 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Marie Hoy-Kenny

Audiences are invited to join the LP cast and crew “under the sea” for their latest musical, The Little Mermaid. 

They won’t be disappointed, due to the fact that the young local performers’ beautiful singing and acting skills are astonishingly professional. In addition, the directors, cast, crew, and set designers have been hard at work creating a gorgeous set with surprises and special effects that will thrill crowds. 

This show promises to deliver the wow factor.

This classic Disney production is beautifully adapted for the stage and the beloved music is sure to be familiar — to audiences young and seasoned — due to the wildly successful original animated movie in 1989, and the live-action version in 2023. 

Audiences will love the humour and heart that the cast — ages 9-18 — portray, and will resonate with the evergreen moral lesson to follow one’s heart and to believe in the power of love. As Ariel, the Little Mermaid herself says, “Who says dreams have to stay just dreams?”

“The show is family-friendly, mysterious, entertaining, and exciting. Some fun parts are the songs Human Stuff with the seagulls, and Under The Sea, the biggest musical number. An exciting dramatic scene takes place in Ursula’s lair with the eels. I won’t give away any spoilers, but I will say this show will blow audiences away,” said Alison Port, one of the show’s directors. 

For this show, both of Alison’s daughters are involved. Danielle Gamache is the assistant director and Kristen Gamache is the choreographer. They are joined in their leadership by long-time cast member and high school student, Mia Jin, who is the musical director, and Dale Lundy, who builds the sets. 

Port hopes that the community will come out to support the talented and hardworking local youth who have been preparing for this show, practicing three days a week since January. 

Come on down to the Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne for shows running from Friday, May 9, until Sunday, May 18, and become part of their world.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne veteran encourages county residents to fly Canadian flags

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local veteran is hoping to inspire other Dufferin County residents to express their Canadian patriotism ahead ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at local debate

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on key issues at a recent debate.  ...

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. ...

Shelburne devastated by ice storm over weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents of Shelburne and North Dufferin are starting the process of cleaning up and recovering from the ...

Orangeville to Shelburne transit service extended

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team leave the ice with a playoff-style win 

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team is putting in a good effort in the playoffs and had a win in their ...

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support