Police seek public’s assistance in break and enter investigation that occurred April 1

April 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for the public to help identify possible suspects in a recent break and enter.

On April 1, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a black or dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck was caught on surveillance breaking into a rural property on County Road 17 in Melancthon. 

The suspect(s) broke a lock on the gate to access the property and stole multiple items, including:

• Generator

• Leaf blower

• Chainsaw

• Portable welder

• Rototiller

• 2 hay bales

The vehicle was on-site for just over an hour, leaving shortly after 5 p.m. The truck was an extended cab Chevrolet with light-colored trim around the rear wheel wells and a “4×4” decal on both sides. The tonneau cover was flipped open, and there appeared to be boxes in the bed of the truck.

Dufferin OPP is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying this vehicle. If you recognize it or have any information, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

