UGDSB human rights practices to be reviewed by independent third party

May 1, 2025



Written By Robin George

Human rights practices at the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) will be reviewed.

That’s according to an announcement from director of education Peter Sovran, made a week after UGDSB parents released a public letter calling for a third-party equity audit.

The parents behind the letter, which has almost 250 signatures, say an audit should assess “systemic issues of anti-Black racism within the board” and offer actionable recommendations for short- and long-term solutions.

Sovran said the board would “engage with a notable independent third party steeped in the work of human rights, to provide us with a critical review of our practices.”

His announcement did not use the word “audit” or mention racism or the letter.

The reason for the review, Sovran said, is because “in a time when division can so easily take hold, we must choose inclusion, collaboration and unity …

“Together, we have the opportunity, and I’d say the obligation, to create a learning environment where the rights and dignity of all are upheld and they’re celebrated.”

The Upper Grand Black Parent Council (UGBPC) calls the review “a direct result of our open letter – written out of urgency, care and the deep frustration that comes from being ignored.

“Once again, Black parents and caregivers have invested unpaid labour to do the work this board claims to value, and yet, our efforts are not acknowledged.”

The letter, titled “Black children in the UGDSB are not safe,” alleges that anti-Black racism within the board is “deeply entrenched and highly dangerous.”

It states, “the failure of the UGDSB to address these issues has created a harmful environment where Black children are not supported, safe or valued.”

Sovran previously issued a statement strongly refuting the letter’s allegations, which he said “do not advance progress – they silence it.”

The letter calls on UGDSB administration, including Sovran, to meet with families and advocacy groups affected by anti-Black racism to discuss issues and solutions.

The UGBPC says board officials have made no effort to set up a meeting. Sovran did not respond when asked about his intentions to meet with families.

While announcing the review, Sovran said, “The important work of advancing human rights … cannot happen without the … passion and dedication of our staff and our board of trustees.

“This work must be done in true partnership between staff, trustees, students, families and the broader UGDSB community.”

The UGBPC states “collaboration is not real when families impacted by anti-Black racism are refused face-to-face meetings.”

The observations and recommendations from the review will be made “transparent to our board of trustees, and in turn, to the public,” Sovran said, and more information, including timelines, will be brought “to a future committee meeting for trustees’ consideration.”

On April 28, the UGDSB announced it selected Patrick Case and Julie Lassonde to conduct a comprehensive third-party review of the board’s application of human rights practices.

In a statement emailed by board officials, they said the UGDSB “has been engaged in years-long work to foster environments of dignity, respect and safety … This commitment is reflected in our ongoing effort to prioritize upholding human rights and dismantling systemic racism – including anti-Black racism – in our schools.

“Meeting with Black community organizations and individuals and families with lived experience has been central to this work,” the email continues.

“Engaging individuals, families, and other UGDSB community voices will be a critical component of our upcoming third-party review, which will seek to identify systemic barriers and promote equitable learning and working environments.”

According to UGBPC, “The work must begin with truth-telling – not damage control.

“It must begin with meeting Black parents where they are – in their pain, in their advocacy and in their justified demand for systemic change.

“Black families deserve transparency, real dialogue, and a seat at the table – not just when it’s convenient, but always.”

On April 8, the same day it issued the announcement, the board released its first human rights policy for public consultation.

“The strength of our new human rights policy will not come from the words alone, but from the collective effort to bring it to life in every school, every classroom and every interaction,” Sovran said.

“We’re committed to turning our human rights policy, the words, into specific actions. This review will support that process.”

Parents behind the open letter have expressed concerns with the human rights policy, particularly “its failure to specifically address anti-Black racism.”

The word Black is not used in the 19-page policy draft.

“This omission reflects the board’s highly problematic approach to dismantling anti-Black racism and demonstrates a lack of commitment to addressing the specific needs and challenges faced by Black students,” the letter states.

To read or comment on the policy, visit ugdsb.ca/page/policies-procedures-and-protocols.

For the letter, visit win.newmode.net/ugdsb-feb2025.

