Shelburne Council proclaims May as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

May 1, 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne is helping to raise awareness for a disease that affects one in 400 Canadians.

During their meeting on Monday (April 28), Shelburne Council proclaimed the month of May as Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month in the Town of Shelburne.

“Together we will find ways to enhance the quality of live for people affected by MS and to find a cure to end MS,” said Mayor Wade Mills, when reading the proclamation.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic and often disabling neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. The disease attacks myelin, the protective covering of the nerves, causing inflammation and often times damaging it.

Unpredictable, the disease can cause an array of symptoms such as extreme fatigue, lack of coordination, weakness, tingling, impaired sensation, vision problems, bladder problems, cognitive impairment and mood changes.

MS is considered an episodic disability meaning the severity and duration of symptoms can vary.

It can also be progressive. There is currently no cure for the disease.

According to the MS Society of Canada, there is an estimated 90,000 Canadians living with the disease, and on average 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day.

Studies show that 60 per cent of adults diagnosed with MS are between the ages of 20 and 49 years old, but the disease has been diagnosed in younger children and older adults. In Canda, the average ages to be diagnosed with MS is 43.

The MS Society of Canada reports that women are three times more likely to be diagnosed with MS than men, and around 75 per cent of the people in Canada living with MS are women.

The Town of Shelburne will be holding a flag raising on May 5 at 10 a.m. at Jack Downing Park to mark May as MS Awareness Month in the community.

To learn more about multiple sclerosis visit www.mscanada.ca.

