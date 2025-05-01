‘Fore DCAFS’ golf tournament aims to raise $60,000 for vulnerable individuals and families

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Dufferin Child and Family Foundation’s Golf Classic is coming to the Shelburne Golf and Country Club.

“Fore DCAFS” is being held for the very first time on June 10 in support of Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS). It will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and registration begins at 8 a.m.

The rain or shine event features 18 holes with a “best ball” format, so people of all skill levels can come out and support the event.

“We want to set it up so that people who want to support this amazing foundation, regardless of their golf skill level, are able to do so,” said DCAFS executive director Jennifer Moore. “You can come out and have a great day while supporting a good cause.”

Dufferin Child and Family Foundation (DCFF) is hoping to raise $60,000 through the event, which is what’s distributed in the form of grants through DCAFS each year.

“We’re looking to ensure that we can keep our granting at the levels they’ve been at for the last few years,” Moore explained of the fundraising target. “It’s going to be a really fun day, and an ability to contribute to the well-being of the community, through grants for children, youth and families.”

Individuals and families connected with DCAFS are eligible to apply for grants, which are then evaluated by the DCFF’s board of directors.

“We have a process to ensure that the funds get to the right people in accordance with the approvals,” Moore explained.

DCAFS has three primary granting priority areas – social growth and development, health and wellness, and youth futures.

The categories have been made broad intentionally to put as few parameters as possible on the funds granted, said Moore.

The majority of the people DCAFS serves have a high degree of vulnerability in terms of their social determinants of health and need socio-economic support.

Individuals seeking funds to offset the costs of their post-secondary education or attend a summer camp are eligible to apply for a grant from DCAFS.

“When we talk about post-secondary and education supports, it’s not only for the folks who might fit into a certain profile, who’s going to university. It’s actually a really wide range of supports to help folks get situated for the next phase of their lives, however that may look,” said Moore.

“One of the things that the foundation has funded for quite some time are summer camp opportunities, and those camp opportunities are really important for a few reasons. First, for the development of a child, but also to help preserve families. The summer can be a really long time, and it can be very helpful for families to have an opportunity for a little bit of relief.”

DCAFS also funds groups geared toward adults with special needs.

“One of the things that surveys of these adults have shown to be consistent over the years is a high degree of loneliness,” Moore noted. “The social groups… gives them an opportunity to develop some meaningful connections in their communities and amongst their peer group that helps sustain them and reduce some of those measures of loneliness.”

When looking at health and wellness, DCAFS has supported some unique needs in the community, such as subsidized special diets for people with medical issues or the purchase of firewood to heat a person’s home through the winter.

Other examples of things DCAFS funds are swimming lessons, tutoring and specialized therapy through music or art. The organization also runs a LEGO group and a 2SLGBTQ+ social youth group called GLOW.

“At the end of the day, we see really good outcomes for kids,” said Moore. “What we do see is confidence boosting. We see some social skills being developed that might not have existed before. We see families being strengthened because of skills that are developed through a lot of these initiatives that we are helping to support.”

In total, DCAFS offers 28 programs, focused on child and youth mental health, child welfare, developmental support, early years support and the Ontario Autism program.

Reflecting on the many services DCAFS provides, Moore noted that this isn’t always the case with similar organizations in other communities.

“We’re quite unique as an organization. In most communities, you have a mental health organization, a developmental services organization, and a child welfare organization, but we have everything under one roof,” Moore said. “The reason that we do that is because we want to make navigating these systems as easy as possible for folks and we do see some incredible benefits from having the opportunity for a multi-disciplinary approach to service under one roof. We see amazing outcomes from that.”

Early Bird Registration for DCAFS’ golf fundraiser is available until May 12, with a reduced cost per ticket. Individual golf passes are $200 or foursome golf passes are $700.

All golfers receive a free lunch and golf carts are included. There will also be prizes for participants.

A total of 120 tickets are available for the golf fundraiser.

“You definitely won’t want to miss a chance to participate in this. It is going to be a really fun day,” Moore enthused. “You do not need to be a strong golfer, necessarily. We do have a best ball format.”

Depending on the success of the golf tournament, DCAFF may make it an annual event.

Anyone who has questions about the event can contact Kristi at [email protected].

The Shelburne Golf and Country Club is located at 516423 County Rd. 124, RR 3, Melancthon.

The champion sponsor of DCAF’s Golf Classis is Brackett Auto Group, which operates MacMater Buick GMC, Orangeville Chrysler and Orangeville Volkswagen.

