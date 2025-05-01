Domino’s Pizza Shelburne supports minor hockey with huge donation

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Domino’s Pizza in Shelburne has been a big supporter of the Shelburne Minor Hockey Association over the past several years.

During hockey season, Domino’s has fundraising events where some of the proceeds from pizzas purchased on certain days go toward the Shelburne Wolves. The team received over $8,000 this year.

“The donation cheque today represents all the fundraisers Domino’s has done for us this year,” explained Kelly Gee, sponsorship director at Shelburne Minor Hockey. “Every two weeks they ran a fundraiser. Every other Wednesday during the hockey season, Domino’s has a pizza night. On that night, 40 per cent of the proceeds from the pizza sales on that day go to the team they are sponsoring that week. It’s very generous.”

Many residents supported the fundraiser while enjoying a delicious pizza dinner.

Over the course of this past hockey season, a total of $8,253 was raised to support local hockey teams.

For each division this year, the following amount was raised:

• U11 Rep – $879

• U11 AE – $729

• U11 LL – $774

• U9 – $804

• U18 Rep – $500

• U7 – $1,140

• U15 Rep – $780

• U13 Rep – $767

• U13 LL – $692

• U15 Rep – $780

• U15 LL – $848

An additional $340 was raised in support of Shelburne Minor Hockey

Domino’s also supported minor hockey through $3,500 worth of boards for the rink and stars advertising sponsorships.

Domino’s area supervisor, Rahul Kalra, greeted players from Shelburne Minor Hockey at the Domino’s location on Wednesday, April 23, with the final amount donated for the season.

The Shelburne Domino’s Pizza location has supported Minor Hockey in Shelburne for several years, and the association, players, and parents thank them for their generosity.

Readers Comments (0)