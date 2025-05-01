Pickleball courts open at KTH Park for 2025 season

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

If you have been waiting to pick up your paddle and shake off some winter rust with outdoor exercise, the pickleball courts at KTH Park in Shelburne are now open for the 2025 season.

The Shelburne courts are a fun place to play the game whether you love a good competitive match or just like to rally with some friends.

The courts are open on a first-come, first-serve basis during daylight hours.

The pickleball courts at KTH Park were opened in September 2022, after it became apparent that the growing sport had attracted a lot of followers in the Shelburne area and they need a place to play the game.

The new courts were constructed in just two months beginning with the preparation of the base of the courts and followed by the fencing around the area.

The courts are 108 feet by 120 feet and there are lines painted for both tennis and pickleball. This provides an opportunity for both sports to be played in Shelburne and optimizes the use of court facilities.

To keep the courts safe and clean, court users are asked to follow the posted rules and be respectful of others playing on the next court.

Courts are open during daylight hours as there are no lights at the courts. Playtime is limited to one hour if others are waiting to play.

Those waiting to play must remain outside of the fenced area while waiting for a court.

Courts are to be used for tennis and pickleball only.

No other activities such as ball hockey, lacrosse, skateboarding, in-line skating, or bicycles are allowed on the court.

The public is encouraged to get out and enjoy playing on the courts.