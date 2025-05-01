Several events and productions coming to Theatre Orangeville this spring

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD

“The Beaver Club” has been a stunning success at Theatre Orangeville as it has been in other theatres where it has played here in Ontario. Stunningly successful for a first full play by Barb Scheffler, theatres and audiences will be looking to her for more fun in the future.

Here at Theatre Orangeville, matinees for “The Beaver Club” are selling out and the evening performances are doing extremely well.

Four frankly eccentric ladies but not at all alike decide, on impulse to travel together in one car from Toronto to Dildo, Newfoundland – what could possibly go wrong?

“The Beaver Club” is running until Feb. 23.

Following the tremendous success of The Beaver Club is an extra intensive schedule over the spring months for Theatre Orangeville with recent additions to the originally posted collection of plays, from late March through to mid-May.

First up on March 27 is Drag Music Bingo coming to the Atrium of Town Hall. A great favourite at Theatre Orangeville’s Summer Arts Fest, it is being staged with all the fun and laughs, featuring Fluffy Souffle & TroyBoy Entertainment. This is a first step to hosting and bringing the Summer Arts Fest into town and everyone is happy about this very exciting move.

Adult entertainment at its best is Drag Music Bingo, there are only 100 tickets, of which 50 are already sold. If you have not bought your tickets and you are a fan, hurry to get them now. Drag Music Bingo is presented in partnership with Celebrate Your Awesome, a local not-for-profit that holds an annual celebration of pride and diversity in Dufferin County.

Coming on March 1 to Theatre Orangeville, but as an independent production is the Dufferin County Canadian Black Association’s (DCCBA) Annual Black History Month Event. It is an evening dedicated to honouring Black legacy, leadership, and contributions to Canadian history. This inspiring event will feature distinguished speakers, cultural performances and entertainment including Sean Jones.

The DCCBA has moved this event to the Orangeville Town Hall Opera House as they are growing and looking to host more people to celebrate this annual occasion.

From the DCCBA, Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson sent a note to say, “I’m thrilled to host this special event at the beautiful Theatre Orangeville, as we celebrate our 5-year anniversary… By hosting this event in Orangeville for the first time, we aim to ensure greater accessibility for residents across Dufferin County.”

A post-event reception, catered by Soulyve is aimed at fostering unity and reflection on the impact of Black Canadians.

Starlight Celebration will be held on Thursday, March 13, with the preview opener of “Bed and Breakfast” by Mark Crawford. This is a Theatre Orangeville fundraiser that celebrates the local community, performing arts, and their programming. A wonderful dinner with one or another of the four restaurant partners begins the evening. Moving into the theatre, where dessert and coffee await us, we have the single chance of the year to see associate artistic director, Jennifer Stewart announce the 2025-26 season.

As is tradition for Nairn, will she stand to make these announcements?

The Starlight Celebration plays a significant role in helping to raise funds to support Theatre Orangeville’s playwrights, local artists, youth programs and inclusive programming supporting the neuro-diverse community.

Then, it is time to take our seats and enjoy Crawford’s comic play about Brett and Drew deciding to move to Brett’s inherited home in a small town. When they got the idea to open a Bread and Breakfast, they could not have anticipated how their new neighbours might react. Dozens of hilarious characters played by just the two actors keep it very funny.

Running from Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6 is “One Step at a Time,” written, composed and performed by Andrew Prashad; direction and dramaturgy by Scott Hurst; and music direction by Jeannie Wyse.

Subtitled “A Father’s Journey of Hope,” this show tells Andrew’s story using monologues, original songs, improvisational tap dance, and multimedia video. This is his and his wife’s personal journey of caring for a son with spina bifida and hydrocephalus while raising two daughters. This takes place all while maintaining his career as a professional actor, singer, and dancer. Andrew has been performing this intensely moving production since its debut in 2018, as an intimate piece that has “heartened audiences across the country with its powerful message of finding love, joy, and balance every step along the way.”

Friday, April 11 to Sunday, April 13, The Creative Partners on Stage (C.P.O.S.) Festival is back for the second year after its triumphant inaugural festival last year. With two shows, “Cruise Control” and “All You Need is Love.” There will also be an artisan market. The weekend will be a great treat for one and all. In a partnership with Theatre Orangeville and Community Living Dufferin, C.P.O.S. along with their support team of playwrights and directors produce plays that approach theatre with an entirely soul-warming style – all their own.

Patrons will be treated first to “All You Need is Love”; an extended intermission will give them time to browse and buy at the market before heading back into the theatre for “Cruise Control.”

If you have never seen a Creative Partners on Stage production, do yourself a favour and get tickets for the shows over this weekend.

You will be swept away.

Details and tickets for any and all of this impressive array of entertainment and more can and should be purchased at www.theatreorangeville.ca or you can call the charming folk at the Box Office at 519-942- 3423.

