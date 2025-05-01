Dufferin OPP respond to tresspassing, fraud, implement new body cameras

Barrie residents’ trespass Melancthon farmer’s property to get close look at windmills

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are reminding the public about the importance of respecting private property after four individuals were charged with trespassing in Melancthon.

Over the Easter long weekend, the four individuals, driving a small car, decided they wanted an up-close photo with large windmills, located on private property.

“While taking photos from a distance is perfectly fine, these individuals drove onto private agricultural land in an attempt to get a closer shot,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “Not only did they get the photo they wanted, but they also received charges for trespassing.”

Trespassing on private property whether for photography, off-roading, or other purposes is against the law. In this case, the trespass occurred on land where windmills are situated, and the individuals’ actions resulted in charges under the Trespass to Property Act.

“The OPP would like to remind everyone that fields and private land are not required to have fences or signage to deter people from entering. Unauthorized access is still considered trespassing, and criminal charges such as Mischief may apply if damage occurs,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release. “Please respect the property of others and remember to always stay on approved roads.

The press release continued, “Let’s work together to ensure the safety and privacy of our community and landowners.”

Dufferin police to wear body cameras in effort to improve transparency and safety

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are now equipped with Body Worn Cameras (BWCs).

“The OPP is committed to adopting tools and technologies that improve the quality of evidence, enhance accountability and transparency, and ultimately support the safety of both the public and officers in the communities we serve,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

Alongside In-Car Cameras (ICCs) with integrated Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR), Dufferin OPP sees BWCs as a key addition to its technology toolkit.

“These devices are designed to improve evidence gathering, bolster accountability, and help reduce public complaints, which in turn fosters greater trust between the police and the public,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

The BWCs are worn on the front of an officer’s vest, and their presence is clearly visible to anyone interacting with the officer. When in standby mode, the BWC will display a flashing green light, and when recording, it will show a flashing red light.

Training is currently underway for officers on the proper use of the new BWCs. Once training is completed, officers will be outfitted with their cameras.

The full deployment of the BWCs in Dufferin is expected to be complete as soon as practicable, though officers who have finished training will begin using them immediately.

Share the road: Dufferin OPP encourages the public to be mindful of horse-drawn vehicles

The Dufferin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is encouraging drivers to be extra cautious and aware of horse-drawn vehicles, especially in rural areas like the Township of Melancthon.

This area, along with other parts of Southwestern Ontario, is home to Mennonite communities who use horse-drawn buggies and wagons for transportation, rather than modern motorized vehicles.

Horse-drawn conveyances ranging from small two-person carts to larger farm wagons are commonly seen on rural concession roads and paved road shoulders. These vehicles are also sometimes driven on narrow paved lanes, particularly where shoulders are either too narrow or nonexistent, such as over bridges. Larger wagons are often used to transport crops, tools, and other farm goods.

To ensure the safety of all road users, the Dufferin OPP is asking drivers to exercise extra care when encountering these slower-moving vehicles. It’s essential for motorists to respect the slower pace of horse-drawn traffic and remain patient, especially on busy rural roads.

Important Road Safety Tips for Motorists:

• Slow down and maintain a safe distance when approaching a horse-drawn vehicle.

• Only pass when it’s safe and there is plenty of room to do so without startling the horse or its driver.

• Give plenty of space especially when overtaking. Horses are sensitive to loud noises and quick movements.

• If you see a horse in distress or out of control, pull over and stop in a safe location until the situation is und! er control.

• Be mindful of shared roads, especially in rural areas where these vehicles may travel on narrow shoulders or roads.

The Dufferin OPP encourages everyone to stay vigilant and patient while driving in rural communities where horse-drawn vehicles are more prevalent. These simple steps can help ensure the safety of both motorists and the Mennonite community who rely on horse-drawn transportation.

Local police warn of fraud trends impacting Dufferin County residents

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning residents of current fraudulent activity which has been taking place across Dufferin County.

If you would like to report an incident, please contact the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or the Ontario Provincial Police 1-888-310-1122.

Canada Revenue Agency fraud:

• Caller claims to be CRA agent.

• Caller will advise that you have outstanding balances, owe taxes from previous years income tax or have an issue with your social insurance number.

• Will request your personal information – will often threaten to arrest you if you are not able to comply immediately.

Bank fraud:

• Caller calls representing a bank official.

• Will often ask you for help with local bank investigations.

• The caller will advise you to make a withdrawal from your personal account to assist them with their investigation.

• The caller will want to meet you in a private setting to obtain the cash.

Emergency fraud:

• Caller will pretend to be your loved one who has found themselves in an emergency.

• Caller could claim to be police/lawyer representing your loved one in an emergency.

• Caller will often ask you to send money to help your loved one.

Romance fraud:

• Suspect will often use social media or dating sites looking for potential victims, often using fake profiles.

• Suspects will often develop relationships quickly.

• Suspect will work extremely hard to gain your trust, hoping that you will send them money in exchange for broken promises.

Contractor fraud:

• Contractor asks for large deposits upfront.

• Contractor promises the world. Says things like, “trust me, I know what I am doing.”

• Contractor refuses to pull a permit for the work you have agreed upon.

• They say they ran into some unfortunate circumstances and will require some more money to start/complete the job.

• They say they have some extra materials from another job that they can give you a great deal on.

