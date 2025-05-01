Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read this week

UPCOMING EVENTS

We have many exciting events for adults coming up in the next few weeks:

• May 4 at 2 p.m. – Library Literary Event featuring Robert Rotenberg at the Shelburne Public Library

• June 22 at 1 p.m. – An Afternoon with Claire Cameron, co-hosted with STBI at the Shelburne Public Library

Please register for any of the above events by calling the library at 519-925-2168 or by visiting our website at shelburnelibrary.ca.

Recommended read:

Quicksilver by Callie Hart:In the land of the unforgiving desert, there isn’t much a girl wouldn’t do for a glass of water. Twenty-four-year-old Saeris Fane is good at keeping secrets. No one knows about the strange powers she possesses, or the fact that she has been picking pockets and stealing from the Undying Queen’s reservoirs for as long as she can remember. But a secret is like a knot. Sooner or later, it is bound to come undone. When Saeris comes face-to-face with Death himself, she inadvertently re-opens a gateway between realms and is transported to a land of ice and snow. The Fae have always been the stuff of myth, of legend, of nightmares, but it turns out they’re real, and Saeris has landed herself in the middle of a centuries-long conflict that might just get her killed.

Why Jade recommends it: I am new to the romantasy/fantasy genres as a whole, and sometimes find the lore too much to wade through. Quicksilver is relatively fast-paced and action-packed while giving enough backstory so the reader can understand how the conflict the characters find themselves in came to be. The spicy scenes in this one definitely make it an adult read and has been at the top of Audible’s charts for weeks. Imagine my surprise when I found out I could borrow it on hoopla.

