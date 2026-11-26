Air Cadets to host second annual Christmas market in Shelburne

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The 164 Shelburne Air Cadet Squadron will bring local vendors, holiday shopping and community fundraising together for its second annual Christmas market at the Shelburne Legion on Nov. 28.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the market will feature a variety of local vendors selling handmade goods, baked treats, crafts and other products, with proceeds going toward supporting the Air Cadet squadron.

Georgina Walters, chair of the Squadron Sponsoring Committee, said the event was first organized last year after the Shelburne Legion was unable to host its own market. Following a successful first year, the cadets have taken on the event again as a way to raise funds for squadron activities.

“We did it last year for the first time — the Legion wasn’t in a position to do it, so we took it on,” Walters said. “We’re doing it as a fundraiser for the cadets. They’re trying to find different ways of fundraising for the squadron to do different things like flying and other fun activities. We work with the community to have local people bring their goods to the market, and it went really well last year.”

She added, “We have returned vendors from last year that did really well, and then we have new vendors again this year. All the proceeds will go to the air cadets.”

This year’s market will feature a wide range of products, including handmade jewellery, woodworking, leather goods, crochet items, Christmas decorations, handcrafted soaps, honey, baked goods, Filipino food and desserts, and 3D-printed toys.

The Legion’s Women’s Auxiliary will also be on site selling food and accepting orders for its pot pies.

Admission is free, and visitors will have the opportunity to enter door prize draws featuring items donated by local businesses, including No Frills, Giant Tiger and IDA. Home Hardware has also contributed to the event.

A silent auction featuring additional donated items will also take place, with all proceeds going toward the cadet squadron.

Walters said the support from local businesses reflects the reciprocal relationship between the squadron and the community, noting that cadets regularly participate in local events and charitable initiatives.

“It helps the community come together,” she said.

“We do a lot of community support. We collect food bank stuff… we supported the haunt. Now the community is supporting us in this event. It keeps Shelburne in that small-town energy, where we help each other, even as we grow larger.”

Beyond the holiday shopping and fundraising, the event will also give families an opportunity to learn more about the Air Cadet program. Cadets and squadron representatives will be available to answer questions about registration and participation.

The program is open to young people between the ages of 12 and 18, with interested families able to speak with representatives about registration and potential openings.

Organizers are encouraging the community to stop by, enjoy the market and help support the squadron ahead of the holiday season.

Readers Comments (0)